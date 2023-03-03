TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM:

The tornado watch is mainly for the southern part of Ohio, including Pike county in our area.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rainy, rumbles early, windy, low 37

Saturday: Slow clearing, high 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Monday: Clouds increase, high 67

Tuesday: Breezy, clearing, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very wet day today, with it likely going down as the wettest on record, the current record was set 3 years ago at 1.31″. We will continue to see showers, breezy conditions, and a few storms this evening. The strongest storms are in our south and to the southwest right now, where a tornado watch was issued until 7pm.

We will continue to see showers and storms moving to the east-northeast as the low lifts north this evening into the overnight hours. This should keep rain showers in our area through at least the midnight hour, with mainly cloudy skies expected overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday will start off gray and breezy, with some clearing expected in the afternoon as winds relax, temps will climb to the upper 40s. Sunday will be the nicer of the two weekend days, as we will enjoy mostly sunny skies, and highs in the middle 50s.

Our warmest day will come on Monday with sunshine early, and clouds increasing, and highs in the upper 60s. Rain will move in Monday night into early Tuesday morning with our next cold front. Sadly, this might be one of our longer staying power cold fronts of the past 6 weeks.

Temps will fall on Tuesday with clearing skies and breezy conditions, highs will top above normal in the upper 40s. Reinforcing cooler air will work through our area for the rest of next week. Highs will be just below normal in the middle 40s on Wednesday and Thursday with a good deal of sunshine and some clouds.

The next system will work into our area, with cool clouds, and temps struggling to near 40 by next Friday. Rain showers will return, and it is possible we could have some wet snow mixed in too, depending on the starting time of the moisture. Morning lows will start in the middle 20s, so the earlier the moisture starts, the better chances we could see some wet snow.

-Dave