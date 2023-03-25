FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2 P.M. / HIGH WIND WARNING 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.

Low pressure will lift northward through the Ohio Valley, with widespread rain, heavy at times, before daybreak bringing the risk small stream flooding and ponding.

A cold front attached to low pressure moving into the lower Great Lakes will cross the state this morning. A few additional showers are possible through midday, but increasing wind will be the bigger concern, gusting between 40 and 60 mph, as drier air sweeps in. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s, then slowly fall this afternoon.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, as high pressure drifts across the Great Lakes. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon across northern Ohio with a weak disturbance. Temperatures will be more seasonable, in the mid-50s.

A cold front will pass through on Monday, triggering showers, followed by cool weather through midweek, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s later in the week, with showers like returning on Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Rain early, windy, clearing p.m. High: 61

Tonight: Clearing, cooler, diminishing winds. Low 33

Sunday: Mixed clouds, cooler. High 57

Monday: Mainly cloudy, showers. High 53 (39)

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, few showers. High 48 (36)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 51 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 57 (36)

Friday: Showers, storm. High 64 (46)

Saturday: Clearing, seasonable. High 55 (41)