QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers before midnight, rain, storms, windy near daybreak, low 54 rising to 63

Saturday: Rain & morning storms with gusty winds, windy and falling temps later, high 63 falling to 39

Sunday: Mostly sunny, drier, bright, high 46

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 51

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

Rain showers will move in this evening earlier with a warmer and more moist airmass. Winds will be lighter this evening as well, as temps will be in the lower to middle 50s. As we head toward midnight tonight, scattered showers and a few rumbles are possible as temps approach the upper 50s. Overnight we will see the strongest part of the line of storms moving toward our area.

Expect storms to pop ahead of the boundary, with winds picking up and temps pushing into the lower 60s. Some of these storms could potentially kick up winds evening more, making for severe/damaging winds at times. Winds are the main threat through about mid-morning Saturday, with a much lower, but still a threat for hail, and potentially a spin up tornado. The tornadic threat appears to be a bit further to the southwest, but still something we need to be alert to.

Once the main part of the boundary pushes through by mid to late morning, winds will begin to really kick up with gusts into the 40+ mph range, with temps plunging into the upper 30s by the tail end of the daytime hours. Skies will clear heading into Sunday with winds becoming much lighter, with temps in the middle 40s.

Monday we will see mainly sunny skies, with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday clouds will increase with temps into the lower 50s. We will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny on Wednesday with highs near 60. Expect temps near 60 again on Thursday with rain showers expected. We will see the showers possible early on Friday with temps falling later with clearing. Temps will be in the middle 40s early and then fall to the upper 30s later.

-Dave