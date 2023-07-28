A gusty line of showers and storms rolled through the state earlier this afternoon, cooling the weather down, although the humidity remains uncomfortably high.

The heat advisory has been lifted for most of the region due to rain-cooled air. Hazy sunshine will return, allowing temperatures to recover into the low-80s. The chance for additional storms will be limited to isolated coverage this evening.

Later tonight, a complex of storms will likely push southeast into western and central Ohio toward daybreak. Additional storms will develop in the afternoon south of I-70 ahead of a cold front, before the rain shifts south by evening.

Pleasant weather and lowering humidity levels will return on Sunday, with even drier air on Monday, when morning readings could dip into the 50s in places.

Look for a gradual warmup by the middle of next week.

Forecast

Friday: Hazy sun, rain eastern Ohio ending, muggy. High 82

Tonight: Muggy night, stray shower early, some storms late. Low 74

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms. High 88

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 83 (67)

Monday: Sunny. High 83 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (62)

Wednesday: Sunny, very warm. High 88 (6)

Thursday: More clouds, scattered storms p.m. High 88 (66)