QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain, clearing, then storm chances later, high 59

Tonight: Sct’d rain, windy, low 33

Friday: Flurries, breezy, high 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Sunday: Snow to rain showers, high 37

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off with rain showers working through the region, and gradually tapering off through mid morning. That is wave one of shower activity for us today. Beyond that point, expect clearing skies, a strong breeze, and temperatures soaring up into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. By this afternoon and into the evening, trailing low pressure will push through the northwest part of the state, which will bring additional showers, and could lead to the development of a few strong to severe thunderstorms, which is why our area is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather.

The main threats as this low pressure pushes through will be strong gusty winds associated with thunderstorms.

However, we could also see some hail, and the chance for an isolated spin up tornado. It is a very low threat, but not zero, so something Storm Team 4 will be watching.

Going into Friday morning, we’ll see a much steeper drop in temperatures. We’ll actually hit our high for Friday at midnight, then fall into the lower 30s during the morning hours. Lingering moisture will bring us some flurry activity during the first part of the day as Thursday’s system pulls farther east. Daytime highs Friday will then be in the mid to upper 30s.

For Saturday, expect some clearing, making way for just partly cloudy skies, and highs topping out right near seasonable averages, in the upper 30s.

Expect some wet snow showers for Sunday, transitioning to rain showers during the afternoon hours, then a bit of a mix once again Sunday night. Highs for the day will still be close to normal, in the mid to upper 30s.

For the start of the workweek, expect mainly dry, but cloudy conditions, with highs in the upper 30s for Monday, and near 40 Tuesday. Our next system then looks to make its way into our area for the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna