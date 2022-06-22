QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, PM pop-up storms, high 94

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 65

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 87

Saturday: Hot sunshine, high 91

Sunday: PM pop-ups, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Heat and humidity will be in full force for the first official full day of summer. Today, highs will climb to the mid 90s, but feel closer to 100-105 this afternoon. Because of this, a heat advisory is in effect and will continue until 7 p.m.

Along with heat and humidity, we will be watching for afternoon thunderstorms. These will develop in the afternoon primarily southeast of the I-71 corridor ahead of a cold front. Thunderstorms will start to popup primarily after 2 p.m. They will stay scattered in nature as they push southeast through the evening, and wrap up around 8 p.m.

Some of these could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, so make sure that you are staying cool and staying weather aware this afternoon and evening.

Behind the cold front, a northerly breeze will filter in cooler and drier air tonight into tomorrow. Thursday will be much more seasonal with an early morning low in the mid 60s followed by sunshine and a high in the mid 80s.

As high pressure moves in for Friday and Saturday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and another warming trend. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s, then around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front will move through Sunday. This will bring rain & thunderstorms Sunday followed by a comfortable start to the next workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz