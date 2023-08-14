QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, muggy, high 78

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 65

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 73

Wednesday: Mild sunshine, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, showers late, high 83

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Our next system is approaching the region, which will start to bring us some heavier rains and a few storms mid-morning into the early afternoon timeframe. We’ll continue to see rounds of rain through the rest of the day, with localized flooding a primary threat we will be watching. We’ll also be watching the potential for a few strong to severe storms, especially southeast of I-71, later this afternoon and evening.

Columbus is under a 1-out-of-5 risk for an isolated severe storm, with our southeastern areas under a 2-out-of-5 risk. Primary threats will be heavier rains, strong winds, and an isolated tornado threat, mainly southeast.

Showers begin tapering tonight, then we will see drier conditions Tuesday, with the exception of a few isolated showers on the back edge of this departing system. Temperatures will only reach the low to middle 70s, with a much more comfortable feel to the air.

We’re dry by midweek as high pressure builds in. We’ll see more sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s for Wednesday.

The daytime hours Thursday will remain mainly dry. We’ll see sunshine, a few clouds, with highs into the lower 80s. A quick moving system looks to clip us late and overnight into early Friday morning, bringing with it the chance for a few showers.

We clear up early Friday, and start a warming trend into the weekend.

-McKenna