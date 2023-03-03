QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Heavy rain, strong wind, high 55

Tonight: Rain tapering, windy, low 37

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, breezy, high 50

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 53

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 63

Tuesday: AM shower, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a busy day ahead in the weather department, with heavy rain and strong winds to end the workweek. Rain starts moving in during the morning commute, and continues to get heavier throughout the morning. Heavy rain will then continue in waves throughout the day. Flooding will be a concern, especially where we see training rain and then the potential for a few storms are this afternoon. We do have a Flood Watch in effect for our entire forecast area. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for most of us, as we will likely see gusts as high as 45-50 MPH, especially this afternoon and evening.

We are under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, so a 1-2 out of 5.

Here’s a comprehensive look at our primary threats for Friday:

Going into Saturday, we start the early morning off with a bit of a lingering drizzle, but that clears up, and eventually clouds start to decrease. We will still be a bit breezy Saturday, but highs will be near 50.

Sunday looks fantastic, with mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs topping out in the lower to middle 50s.

We start the next workweek off with just partly cloudy skies for Monday and highs in the low to middle 60s.

A cold front then moves through into Tuesday morning, bringing us a few showers earlier on, and dropping highs back into the lower 50s.

-McKenna