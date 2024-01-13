QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Snow early with gusty winds, high 30

Tonight: Very cold and windy, low 10

Sunday: Cold and breezy, high 15 (8)

MLK Day: Chance of snow later, high 20 (10)

Tuesday: Snow showers, high 17 (6)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 21 (16)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Counites across central Ohio remain under a Wind Advisory this Saturday. Expect wind gusts to stay between 40-45 mph. Snow showers will stick around for most of the morning, then taper off by the afternoon. New snow totals are expected to be at or around a half inch for the majority of the area. Daytime highs will be in the low 30s.

A plunge of polar air continues to move towards central Ohio. Tonight temperatures will continue to fall and wind speeds will stay breezy. A wind chill advisory will go into effect at 1am tonight and last until 1pm Sunday afternoon. Wind chill temperatures are expected to fall well below 0 for the vast majority of the area.

It’s going to be a very cold week. There will be a few chances for snow showers on and off this week, but the main focus will be the wind chills that will continue to range from the single digits all the way down to below 0 degrees.