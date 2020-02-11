Weather Alert Day for Wednesday, rain & snow return to our area

STORM TEAM 4 HAS ISSUED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Weather conditions will get worse as we head into the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday with flooding rains possible in the southeast part of our area, a mix of rain and some snow in the I-70/71 corridors and to the northwest potentially heavier snowfall.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 30

Tomorrow: Cloudy start, rain arrives mid-afternoon changing to rain snow mix by sunset, high 41

Tomorrow night: Snow north, mix near I-70, heavy rain south, low 33

Thursday: Light mix to snow, turning windy and colder, high 37

Friday: Clearing & cold, high 23

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

Tonight will be a quiet night, as we will remain mostly cloudy and temps will fall back into the lower 30s to upper 20s. Winds will not be much of an issue as they will be light to calm.

Wednesday out the door will be fine with no issues for the morning commute, but we will see some bigger changes as we head into the afternoon. Temps will top early in the lower 40s and then fall before sunset to the mid 30s.

Rain showers will initially move north by mid afternoon arriving, but as they interact with cooler air to the north, we will see snow showers forming north of I-70, and esp. in the NW part of our area. Expect temps to fall during the evening, and the I-70 corridor will be the mix area, with cold rain and wet snow.

To the south flood watches are in effect as heavy rain will be possible at times with an inch or more of rain expected. To the north, we could see several inches of snow late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Thursday will see additional snow showers with some light showers early, and then as a much stronger push of colder air drops down late, we will see a sharp increase of the winds and falling temps. This will give us an additional chance of snow showers, temps will fall from a high of 37.

By the end of the event on Thursday we could end up with 2-4″+ in the northwest part of our area, with around a 1/2-1″ mixed with rain showers in the I-70 corridor, and 1-1.5″ of rain in the southeast part of our area.

Friday will see clearing skies and a cold day with highs only in the lower 20s. It will be colder on Saturday morning with clearing skies and lows in the lower teens. We will climb back up into the upper 30s to near 40 later.

Clouds will be the rule on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. Monday will have a chance of showers with highs in the middle 40s.

Rain will be around Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave