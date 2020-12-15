Weather Alert Day for Wednesday as wet snow/rain mix heading our way

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY:

Right now our eastern/southeastern counties are under Winter Weather Advisories on Wednesday to Thursday morning for snow, and slick spots on the roads.

Good Tuesday Evening,

Storm Team 4 has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day, for the wet snow and rain mix that is heading our way making for slick/slushy spots on the roads by midday and into the evening.

Tonight first off, expect mainly cloudy skies, it will be cool, but that will be the only issue. Dry conditions will continue overnight tonight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temps will bottom out early tonight after midnight and begin to warm a bit towards morning closer to 30.

Wednesday we will have to overcome some dry air down near the surface in the morning, so initially I think we see light snow on radar, but it will not hit the ground until the air becomes saturated. This will occur quickly, and then most of the area should start to see light snow showers by mid morning. Temps will remain just below freezing to near freezing at this time.

By lunch we should see temps into the lower 30s, above freezing, and at the same time some of the more moderate precipitation should start to move in. But the tricky part will be the proximity of the low, which could bring in some slightly “warmer” air which would give us some wet snow and rain mixed during the day.

In general it appears the lowest numbers will occur in the north this time, where available precip. will be the lowest, but to the west of town will in general see slightly lower totals. It appears through Wednesday the Columbus metro will run 1-3″ for snowfall totals, but this number will have to be watched based on the location of the low.

One thing that looks the most likely out of this system is that our eastern/southeast counties will see the highest snowfall totals, and the numbers are quite impressive as you head east of Ohio where much more available moisture and a longer range event will set up.

On the backside of this system on Thursday, I anticipate that we will see some scattered flurries possible, with some cold drizzle mixed in, it will be a fairly gross day from a feeling standard. Most of the precip will be quite light. Thursday’s highs will be in the middle 30s only.

Friday will see partly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 30s. Saturday a weak system will push toward our area, it could clip us with a few light rain showers late day into the evening with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday will stay similar in temps in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies.

Monday Winter officially starts, we will see a milder day with highs in the middle 40s. It does look like a dry front will work through overnight Monday and into Tuesday, but at this time, it will only trim a few degrees off the highs back to the upper 30s to near 40.

-Dave