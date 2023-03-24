FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2 P.M. SATURDAY

A frontal boundary draped over the Ohio River Valley will be the focus for additional rounds of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms through midday on Saturday.

Rain will taper off to showers during the morning as the boundary sags south. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s.

Low pressure over the southern Plains will lift northward through Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley tonight, bringing rain, heavy at times, with another 1-2″ raising the risk of pockets of flooding and ponding on road surfaces.

A cold front will move through the state Saturday morning attached to low pressure moving into the lower Great Lakes. Windy and drier conditions will prevail by midday, with gusts over 30 mph. Some sunshine will begin the drying process.

Sunday will finally bring dry weather, as high pressure builds south across the Great Lakes, with a mix of clouds and sun and seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s.

A weak cold front will cross the state on Monday, with a few early showers, ushering in noticeably cooler weather next week. High pressure will build south Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing drier conditions through midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Periods of rain, cooler. High 44

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times late, few storms. Low 42, rising to low 50s

Saturday: Rain early, windy, clearing p.m. High: 62

Sunday: Mixed clouds, cooler. High 52 (36)

Monday: Morning clouds, shower, breezy. High 54 (38)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers. High 50 (35)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 51 (30)

Thursday: Clouds increase. High 58 (35)