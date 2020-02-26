Weather Alert Day continues with more snow showers this evening

WEATHER ALERT DAY continues through this evening:

We will continue to see the low pushing to the east, and on the backside of it, we are seeing the winds shifting around to the west to northwest and will continue to pick up this evening and overnight. The heaviest period of moisture is east of us, but there are some moderate pockets of snow that will be around this evening.

Be careful for wet to slushy conditions on rural and/or untreated roads. We will see most of the main highways remaining wet through the evening, but visibility could be an issue with some of the bigger more efficiently falling fat snow flakes.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Wet snow showers, turning windy and colder early, low 24

Thursday: Sct’d flurries, cloudy, breezy, high 30

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to mixed clouds, high 33

Sunday: Partly cloudy, nearly seasonal, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Snow showers continue to blow around through our area this evening. Thankfully temps have been quite mild and road surface temps are running above freezing. Also, air temps are remaining above freezing too, so the wet snow should melt on contact in the city.

We will see snow continuing to build in the grassy surfaces north of the city this evening with a an inch or two possible with slightly higher totals to the northwest by midnight tonight. Overall the trend should start to weaken this evening as some pockets of drier air will start to work into our area as the low pulls away.

Winds will pick up overnight tonight and will become gusty at times. This will drop our temps back into the lower to middle 20s by daybreak with wind chills dropping into the lower teens to near 10 to start the morning.

Thursday will feature a windy and cloudy day with some scattered flurries possible with highs back into the upper 20s to near 30. I do not expect additional accumulations more than a dusty on Thursday.

Friday will see partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 30s. Saturday skies will remain fairly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s. For the start of March we enjoy more sunshine with highs back in the lower to middle 30s.

Next week we will have more rain returning with a series of warm fronts lifting north. On Monday we will climb into the upper 40s to near 50 with a scattered rain showers. On Tuesday more rain will move in, but highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 in the south.

By Wednesday the cold front will approach from the west, and rain will remain in place with highs in the lower 50s before falling late.

-Dave