QUICK WEATHER FORECAST

Tonight: Strong to severe storms early, mostly cloudy late, low 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 64

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers late, high 69

Friday: Rain & storms, high 67

Saturday: On/off Showers, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been an already stormy day today, with some very strong and severe storms. In fact, wind damage reports and very large hail in excess of 2″ in diameter (2.25-2.5″) have been reported. More strong to severe storms will continue through the next few hours and should start to shift east after sunset, with the storms east of I-77 before midnight.

Overnight we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and temps dropping to the middle 50s. Expect partly sunny skies and a cooler Wednesday with highs only in the middle 60s. Temps will warm closer to normal for Thursday afternoon with partly sunny skies again, and highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers will return Thursday evening into the night.

Expect rain showers again on Friday, and some storms possible too. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 60s once again. Rain could be moderate to heavy in pockets on Friday as this system passes to the south of our area. I do expect a trailing low to push across the region for the first half of the weekend keeping rain showers in the forecast again, with highs in the middle 60s.

Showers should taper off Saturday night as the low moves away and skies will clear for Mother’s Day Sunday with highs back into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. This will be a pattern that expands into early next work week with temps near 80 on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave