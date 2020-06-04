Weather Alert Day continues this evening for heavy rain & storms

WEATHER ALERT DAY:

This will remain in effect for this evening as more heavy rain and storms hit our area hard. The main risks will be strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and very heavy rainfall.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 67

Friday: Chance of showers & storms, high 87

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 83

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Monday: Sunny skies, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a wet day today with showers and storms in our area. Some of the storms have produced some strong damaging winds. The big thing we have noticed with almost all of these cells through the day is the very heavy rainfall. This will remain an issue this evening as some areas have seen excessive rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Overnight we will see rain chances wane past midnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Friday will see more isolated showers by midday with scattered storms by the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The frontal boundary will push south overnight into Saturday with clearing skies on Saturday, temps will push up into the lower 80s.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with a crisp start with temps in the upper 50s early, and climbing to the upper 70s later with TONS of sunshine. We will see more sunshine early next work week with temps in the lower 80s on Monday.

Temps will soar on Tuesday to near 90 ahead of tropical moisture which will push up humidity late Tuesday. Tuesday night we could start to see some storms, with the best chances next week on Wednesday as a weather system pulls up the remnants of Cristobal and drives a few fronts through here too.

Behind the front we will see clearing skies Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

-Dave