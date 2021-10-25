WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES:

Weather Alert Day will continue past sunset mainly for the southeast part of the state, southeast of Columbus ahead of the cold frontal line. The main threats continue to be gusty winds and possible isolated spin-up tornados.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain early, breezy/cloudy late, low 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cool, high 55

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 59

Thursday: Cloudy skies, rain showers later, high 67

Friday: Wet and breezy, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a fair day temperature-wise with highs in the middle 60s, but rain with a cold front pushing across the area. Temps are falling about 10-15 degrees behind the front, and rain will work east with it well before midnight. The low associated with this system will push east across the state with showers through midnight.

It will become breezy overnight with winds turning out of the northwest and becoming gusty at times with winds gusting 25-30mph. We will see temps not bad to start the morning in the mid to upper 40s, slightly above normal, but with cloudy skies, we will see a very small just into the middle 50s with some sunshine later on Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule again on Wednesday with highs near normal near 60. I expect a nice bump in temps for Thursday back into the mid to upper 60s, but rain showers are going to move up into our area later in the day and might impact the Trick or Treat hours Thursday evening. Temps will stay mild overnight into Friday with lows into the lower 50s.

We will see rain likely and breezy conditions on Friday with highs only in the upper 50s. Rain will be around for week 1 of the FFN playoffs on Friday night. The showers will taper down on Saturday in the morning and give way to mostly cloudy skies later with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60, but a dry cold front will push through at night.

Monday will start off with clouds and then clearing skies on Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave