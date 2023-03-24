QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain returns, few rumbles after midnight, low 42 & rising

Saturday: Early AM Storms, morning chance showers, very windy, high 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, drier, high 56

Monday: Showers return, high 55

Tuesday: Slow clearing, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very gloomy, chilly, and at times wet day today, with a bit of a lull in the activity late afternoon into the evening. Another round of rain is lurking to our southwest and will move in later this evening into the overnight hours. This round of rain will bring in warmer temps overnight with numbers warming roughly 10 degrees overnight.

Some of the rain overnight could also could be heavy at times with a chance for some rumbles of thunder after midnight. This chance of a few rumbles will carry into the morning hours on Saturday, but showers will greatly reduce in coverage on Saturday. Temps will start in the lower 50s at sunrise, and the winds will start to get gusty.

Wind Advisories go into effect Saturday morning through the day and ending just after sunset on Saturday. Winds will be sustained at about 20-35mph, with gusts possible to 50+ mph. The strongest winds/gusts will be late morning to early afternoon when temps peak in the lower 60s. As the low pushes northeast of our area, we will see a wind shift and falling temps to the low 50s by sunset.

Saturday night skies will start to clear a bit, with less wind and temps falling into the lower to middle 30s, or near normal for this time of the year. Expect a much nicer day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the middle to upper 50s with a lot less wind. Clouds will increase late and into Sunday night.

Monday expect a weak frontal passage, that will bring more rain showers, but this time they should be a lot lighter, and moving, highs will be in the middle 50s. Behind the front, temps will cool for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect slow clearing on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will start chilly with high pressure moving over. We will have temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but with plenty of sunshine we will have temps push into the lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. A warm front will lift north Friday morning, and temps will push into the middle 60s with scattered showers. At this point it appears the cold front will push through by late Friday.

-Dave