QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers and storms, some strong near midnight, low 48

Thursday: Clearing skies, breezy, high 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Early AM Showers, clearing, cooler, high 57

Sunday: More sunshine, showers at night, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a mild, breezy, and at times wet day today with temps running well above normal in the lower to middle 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies to be the rule this evening, as a weakening line of rain showers lifts north into our area. The big thing we will be watching is how much of this rain works through our area and how much it stabilizes our are ahead of the expected stronger line tonight.

As far as that line goes, it still looks on track to make its way into the western portion of Ohio by 9-10pm, pushing into Central Ohio by 10p-12a, and then pushing east between 12a-2a on Thursday morning. The main concern with this line will be strong damaging winds, but there is still a very low end risk of a spin up tornado. I think that threat will be more to the south closer to the Ohio River.

Temps will fall behind the front which will push through overnight behind this line of storms, and will end our rain chances before daybreak on Thursday. Thursday will see clearing skies, cooler conditions with highs in the lower 60s during a breezy day. Expect numbers to be a bit on the brisk side to start Friday and will climb to the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase on Friday night as temps will fall to the middle 40s. A weak cold front will push through overnight and will bring a quick shot of showers into our area. Skies will break a bit to start Saturday as temps will slowly climb to the upper 50s during the day. Expect clearing later Saturday and will set up a cold start on Sunday with lows near freezing.

Easter Sunday should be fine weather wise, but cool with temps in the middle to lower 50s. Clouds will increase later on Sunday with rain returning Sunday night. We will have our next rain maker moving in on Monday with temps only in the lower 50s. The low will continue to move northeast and rain will end on the backside of it early Tuesday, but temps will remain well off the normal in the lower 50s.

Expect some more sunshine on Wednesday next week, but temps will remain cool with lows in the upper 30s, and highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave