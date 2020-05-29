Weather Alert Day continues for storms & heavy rain right now

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening: Rain & storms, some strong winds & heavy rainfall before sunset, temps fall to 60s

Tonight: Clearing skies later, light winds, low 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 70

Monday: Chilly start in 40s, mostly sunny, high 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a warm and muggy day again today, with scattered showers and storms popping up ahead of the cold front which will move through our area this evening. A few of these storms have produced some very heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

These will be the main risks that we will be watching for before sunset this evening. Heavy rainfall, especially over areas north of the city will have some additional flooding potential this evening early.

Once the front passes by sunset, things will start to settle down and skies will clear out tonight with light northwest winds, lows will drop to the lower to middle 50s. On Saturday we will enjoy bright sunshine with some clouds mixed in and highs only in the lower 70s.

We will have more sunshine on Sunday, but a chilly start near 50 and will climb to near 70 in the afternoon. More sunshine to start next work week, with temps in the lower to middle 40s to start the day on Monday and highs in the lower 70s.

After that a weak frontal boundary will be near the area, and will give us a chance of showers on Tuesday through Friday. Temps will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday, and into the lower 80s the rest of the week. No one day looks to be a total washout, but rain showers will linger in the forecast.

-Dave