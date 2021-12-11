QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain & t-storms, some could be severe, windy near daybreak, temps rising to 63

Today: Rain & morning storms with gusty winds, windy and falling temps later, high 63 falling to 39

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny, drier, bright, high 46

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 51

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Early this morning, we’re watching for strong, severe storms as a cold front moves into the area. Behind the front, wind will be the main concern.

As a cold front moves through the area, it will aide in getting rid of the threat for severe storms, but we will be left with strong wind. West southwest winds will pick up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, so wind advisories will be in effect until 7 p.m., for areas especially north of I-70. Temperatures will hit a high in the 60s this morning, then fall to the 50s by noon, then upper 30s this evening.

Much calmer weather moves in tonight into Sunday as high pressure takes over. Clouds will be on the decrease and help temperatures fall down to the 20s. While winds will relax, wind gusts at times will reach over 20s mph.

After a cold start to the day, sunshine will move back into the picture Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s, which is cool but normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will continue Monday and Tuesday and aid in a warming trend. Both days will start off near freezing and top off in the lower 50s.

The warming trend continues on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb to highs around 60. But, the warmer weather will be paired with the next chance for rain as well.

Have a great day!

-Liz