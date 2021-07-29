Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms push south of Columbus this evening

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH UNTIL 10pm TONIGHT

This will continue for the southern 2/3rds of Ohio, including Columbus as the storms push south of I-70 this evening.

QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain and storms early, mostly cloudy, low 68

Friday: Clouds early, slowly clearing, cooler, high 79

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, high 80

Sunday: Clouds increase, few isolated frontal storms, high 81

Monday: Clearing skies, nice, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Strong storms continue to push south of I-70. Main threats with these will continue to be strong gusty/damaging winds, larger hail (1″/quarter sized), frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. However, a few cells have continued to show rotation through the afternoon evening hours and will be a concern for a spin up tornado south of I-70 this evening early.

We will see storms and rain weakening after sunset tonight and will have a chance of weaker showers/storms before midnight tonight, and then as the cold front pushes south, we will see rain ending, and skies remaining mostly cloudy. It will remain a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

On Friday we will start with mostly cloudy skies, and skies slowly clearing through the day, temps will only warm into the upper 70s during the day. More sunshine is expected on Saturday with more clouds late, and highs near 80.

Sunday skies will start to cloud up with isolated showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s. The storms will be possible out ahead of the cold front that will push through before Monday. We will enjoy clearing skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday more sunshine will return, and we will have cool morning and a beautiful afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. More sunshine will be around for Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s and we will stay in the mid 80s for Thursday with clouds increasing.

-Dave