Weather Alert Day: Afternoon thunderstorms ahead of much cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers, storms possible, windy. High 77

Tonight: Showers, evening storms possible, breezy. Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers east. High 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 48/68

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 45/64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day.

A strong cold front will work its way through the state bring rain, thunderstorms and the chance for some strong, damaging wind gusts.

Ahead of this front this front, a southerly breeze will help to bring in more moisture and warmer temperatures. This will result in scattered clouds by the afternoon ahead of rain.

This slow moving front will bring the best chance for storms during the 2-6 p.m. time frame as the front moves from northwest to southeast through the state. During this time, it is a good idea to stay inside and have ways to get alerts about watches and warnings in your area.

After the front moves through, we’ll be left with some overnight showers and then a mostly cloudy sky by sunrise tomorrow.

Much colder air will funnel in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than today, only reaching the mid 60s. This puts us about 10 degrees below normal for a change.

As high pressure builds in Tuesday night into Wednesday, clouds will clear out. Temperatures will stay on the cool side though starting out in 40s, and reaching a high in the 60s.

Another front will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring in another chance for showers, and cooler air. By Saturday morning lows will be in the 30s, which means a chance for widespread frost.

Have a great day!

-Liz