Weak system brings a chance of showers and cooler weekend temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 33

Friday: Mainly cloudy, slight chance of showers south, high 45

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, high 39

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 38

Monday: Partly sunny, cool, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday night,

It has been a cloudy finish to the day, which isn’t a bad thing for temperatures. After highs fell a bit short of normal for this time of the year. Tonight the clouds will keep temps in check, and in fact, we could see lows staying a few degrees above normal in the lower 30s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with a weather system moving towards our area, it appears the rain showers will stay mainly south of I-70 during the afternoon and evening hours as the system pivots east. We will see temps on Friday top in the middle 40s.

Friday night a shot of colder air will dive south, and we will pick up a north breeze for Saturday with temps struggling into the upper 30s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be cool/chilly too, with highs in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

Monday should be our coldest afternoon as skies will remain partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Temps should start to recover by next Tuesday with mixed clouds and highs back in the lower 40s.

We will see some more sunshine returning on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

-Dave