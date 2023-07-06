QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & rumbles early, low 68

Friday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy, high 83

Saturday: Showers & storms return, high 84

Sunday: Rain & rumbles, mainly early, high 80

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Scattered showers and storms are moving across our area this afternoon into this evening ahead of a cold front. This will continue through sunset tonight as the frontal boundary moves to the east. Overnight we will enjoy a mix of clouds with winds eventually shifting around to the north, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday should be a nicer day with a mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity, and rain out of the forecast, temps will be in the mid to upper 70s by lunch time with highs in the lower 80s. Friday night will remain comfortable with lows in the middle 60s.

The weekend things start to change as warmer air lifts north and will push temps back to normal in the mid 80s on Saturday. A low will track into our area and will bring back rain and storms to our area. Storm chances will continue Saturday night, and Sunday another system will push through with the best chances for rain & storms early.

Highs on Sunday will top in the lower 80s only. Monday expect mostly sunny skies to return between systems, with highs in the middle 80s. We will warm to the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday with clouds increasing later.

More summer-like weather pattern into middle of next week, with pop-up storms on Wednesday and Thursday, and highs in the mid to upper 80s, and plenty of humidity late next week.

-Dave