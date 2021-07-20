Weak front brings slight cool down, but not relief from smoke to Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray sprinkle early, mixed clouds, low 66

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, smoky skies, high 82

Thursday: Smoky/hazy sunshine, high 84

Friday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm pop-ups, high 86

Saturday: Few pm pop-ups, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

It has been a warmer day today with smoke filled skies once again giving us a fairly hazy look outside. I expect that a weak frontal boundary will push south this evening and may bring a few sprinkles, but otherwise, it does appear to be comfortable tonight in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday morning expect possible shallow fog, especially near low lying spots, riverbeds and where water has collected in the past week. We will see more clouds on Wednesday and most likely more smoke aloft too, which should combine to keep temps in the lower 80s.

Thursday expect more sunshine, but still a northerly component aloft, so we will have smoky sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Friday a wind shift will bring in rain and storm chances especially north of I-70 during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. This will get our temps back into the mid to upper 80s on Friday, with humidity it could feel like its more like 90.

The weekend an unsettled pattern will continue with a few pop-ups possible later in the day on Saturday, especially in the north/northwest part of the state, highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Better chances of rain and storms will return, especially later on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

We will have a chance of pop-up storms again on Monday as a frontal boundary washes out across our area with highs in the middle 80s or normal for this time of the year. Clearing skies are expected on Tuesday, but it will still be warm and muggy, with a few pop-ups in the south, and highs in the upper 80s, closer to 90.

-Dave