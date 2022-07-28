QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers late, low 67

Friday: Few morning showers, then clearing, and cooler, high 82

Saturday: Mostly sunny, quite nice, high 82

Sunday: Sunshine early, clouds late, high 82

Monday: On/off showers & rumbles, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

After a nice day today with temps near normal, clouds will increase tonight with rain showers moving in overnight. We will see a weak frontal boundary dropping south, and a disturbance approaching from the west before daybreak. This will give our best chance of rain and a few rumbles in our southern counties overnight into the morning.

We will still see some showers forming along the frontal boundary overnight into the morning hours on Friday. This boundary will be sliding south slowly over the morning hours on Friday. By the afternoon expect clearing skies, with drier and cooler air filtering south. Highs will only climb to the lower 80s.

Most of us will start in the upper 50s on Saturday morning, with low 60s expected near the city. The day will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. We will have a slightly muggier day on Sunday with temps again in the lower 80s, and a few showers possible late on Sunday.

These showers will be along a lifting frontal boundary that will bring up rain and storm chances for the early part of the work week next week. It will also bring up temps too. Expect scattered showers and storms for both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Expect more sunshine, heat, and humidity on Wednesday and Thursday with the warm front north.

Highs will be in the upper 80s with sunshine on Wednesday, and into the lower 90s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies, and heat index values into the middle 90s.

-Dave