Weak disturbance ahead of a good December weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds will start to increase tonight, low 35

Friday: Mainly cloudy, few midday light showers, high 45

Saturday: Chilly start, mostly sunny, high 44

Sunday: Cloudy day, warmer, rain at night, high 52

Monday: Rainy day and mild, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and temps running a degree or two above normal in the middle 40s. We will see mostly clear skies early, but skies will cloud up overnight and temps will fall to the middle 30s.

On Friday a weak disturbance will zip across our area and this will give us a lot of clouds, with a few isolated showers possible mainly in the midday hours with highs still climbing into the middle 40s. Friday night skies will clear out in our area with temps falling back into the middle 20s.

Saturday will be another nice December day with clearing skies and highs back into the middle 40s. The weekend will continue to cloud up on Sunday with highs back into the lower 50s.

Sunday night we will see rain returning to the area with overnight lows dropping into the middle 40s. We will continue to see warm weather on Monday with rain in the area ahead of the cold front, highs will be in the middle 50s.

Tuesday the cold front will slide through our area, and this will give us falling temps through the day. The “daytime highs” will occur at sunrise in the lower 40s, but numbers will drop through the day.

On the backside of the cold front we will see snow flurries and much colder air dropping to the upper teens to near 20. Wednesday will be a cold day with early AM flurries and highs only in the middle 20s.

Thursday high pressure will start to move over us, which will give us morning lows in the middle to upper teens and afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s.

-Dave