Weak cold front tonight, warming temps arrive later this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 36

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mixed clouds, high 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a brisk day today with lots of sunshine, and temps that have been near normal in the lower 50s. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies early with clouds increasing late with lows in the middle 30s, which is near normal.

By daybreak on Tuesday we will see some more clouds with a wind shift to the northwest, this will drive in colder air Tuesday morning, and will keep temps down in the lower 40s for afternoon highs on Tuesday. When the wind is factored in, the wind chills will only climb into the 30s at best during the day.

Wednesday expect a cold start to the day, possibly the coldest of the season so far as we will drop into the lower to middle 20s, and will see plenty of sunshine during the day and highs that will climb back up into the middle 40s for afternoon highs.

Thursday the shift to warmer weather will start with temps climbing back above normal with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. We will see more sunshine on Friday as well with highs in the lower 60s.

Clouds should increase during the day on Saturday, but temps should remain mild as highs will be in the lower 60s ahead of our next cold front. Clouds will increase on Saturday night with showers expected again on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

The cold front will push east and temps will fall back into the lower 50s on Monday next week under partly sunny skies.

-Dave