QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, wind shift to NW, low 25

Wednesday: Some AM clouds, mostly sunny, high 41

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 45

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 49

Saturday: Partly Sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a nice day today with a bit of a breeze, but plenty of sunshine and temps that ran a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Tonight we will have a weak cold front pass through our area with little fanfare, but a wind shift that will drive in cooler air, lows tonight in the middle to lower 20s.

Wednesday behind the front we will have some cloud cover early to start the day, but that will give way to mostly sunny skies as high pressure starts to nudge its way back in. Temps will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with high temps back into the lower 40s, about 1-2 degrees below normal. Wednesday night will be a colder night, with clear skies, light winds, and lows in the lower 20s to upper teens.

For Thursday expect sunny skies as high pressure will be parked overhead. This will allow our temps to climb back into the middle 40s. It will be even warmer on Friday with sunny skies again and highs near 50. Clouds will increase Friday night into Saturday, but temps should remain mild as we will top again near 50 on Saturday.

Sunday partly cloudy skies are expected, and this should allow our temps to top around 50, if not in the lower 50s for Sunday. Clouds will increase again on Monday but temps will remain mild in the upper 40s. Another weak dry system will pass late Monday and give us more sunshine for Tuesday with highs back into the middle 40s on Tuesday.

-Dave