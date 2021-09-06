Weak cold front brings comfortable temps for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray sprinkle early, clearing, winds relax, low 60

Tuesday: Clouds to clearing, turning breezy, high 84

Wednesday: Early morning showers with front, high 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a nice finish to the holiday weekend with an isolated shower or two around near a weak frontal boundary. This will dry up tonight as skies will clear out and winds will relax. Temps will fall to the middle 60s by midnight and around 60 by daybreak with upper 50s outside the city.

Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies early as a weak warm front will lift north, behind it we will see clearing skies and a breezy and mild day with highs in the middle 80s. We will see clouds returning by Tuesday night with temps falling into the middle 60s overnight. We will see the next cold front arriving overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

This will bring rain in overnight mainly after midnight into Wednesday pre-sunrise. Expect some of the showers near I-71 by daybreak, but quickly pushing east of our entire area by lunch. We will see temps recovering nicely with clearing skies later.

After that we will see high pressure in command for the rest of the week. This will give us lows in the 50s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings, with mostly sunny skies, we will warm to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, and lower 80s on Saturday.

Sunday clouds will increase a bit as winds will shift around to the south. We will see a boundary sag down into the northern part of the state by early next week with more clouds in the north. Temps will top in the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies.

-Dave