Weak chances of storms continue this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers/storms early, patchy fog late, low 67

Thursday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-ups later, high 85

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, high 84

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated pm storm, high 86

Sunday: Mixed clouds, isolated pm storm, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very warm day today with scattered showers and storms popping up from near Lake Michigan down to Columbus near US-33. This will be the best chance area for rain and storms through the evening hours.

Once we get past sunset tonight, showers and storms should fade, and we will see some patchy fog forming later tonight with overnight tonight with lows dropping back into the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday we will continue with a low end chance of showers, with a better chance east and southeast late in the day with highs back near normal in the middle 80s. If we are going to have a drier day, it will be on Friday as high pressure slips over us with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday things will become quite warm and muggy with temps in the middle to upper 80s, and we could have a stray pop-up shower or storm. Sunday will have a similar forecast with highs in the upper 80s.

Neither day will have great rain chances, or should be a washout. Better chances of rain and storms will return on Monday as a weak cold front pushing down into our area. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday.

As the front moves through slowly on Tuesday this will give us our best chance of rain and storms with highs in the middle 80s. Wednesday that front will start to lift back to the north with highs back into the middle 80s.

-Dave