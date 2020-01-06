Weak boundary brings quick shot of cooler air this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 28

Tuesday: Clouds early, clearing in the middle, clouds late, high 44

Wednesday: Clearing skies, cooler, but seasonal, high 35

Thursday: Clouds increase, rain at night, high 49

Friday: Rainy & record warm, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It turned out to be a brisk, but nice day again with temps running nearly 8 degrees above normal. We will see clouds increase tonight and temps remaining nearly half a dozen above normal. We will be watching a quick system pass to our south that could bring some morning flurries to the southeast part of the state.

Tuesday will see clouds early, then clearing skies for midday, and then clouds late ahead of a quick system that will bring colder air for Wednesday. Late snow showers will remain in the northern part of the state. Highs on Tuesday will top in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will see clearing skies, and shockingly, our coldest afternoon since December 19th. The high on Wednesday will be 1 degree below normal in the middle 30s. The average temp (high and low combined) will most likely keep Wednesday as a seasonal day, and keep our streak of at or above normal temps alive.

Thursday the winds will shift, clouds will increase, and so will temps as highs will push up to into the upper 40s. Thursday evening into the overnight rain will return to the forecast with lows near record levels in the middle 40s.

Friday record warmth will be possible again as the current record is just 59, and the forecast is for a high of 60. It will be another wet day on Friday, and this will spill over into Saturday as a front pushes through.

Saturday’s highs will occur at midnight again in the middle 50s, and then numbers will drop to around 51 for daybreak, and fall into the 40s with showers tapering down during the day.

Sunday could have a few early morning flurries, and then giving way to mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday will have a warming trend starting again with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave