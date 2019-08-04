Watching for the next chance for storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers p.m. High 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, . Low 67

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 88

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, storms late. High 89

Wednesday: Early shower, partly sunny. High 85

Thursday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 86

Friday: Partly sunny. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another mild start to the morning with sunshine and temperatures a little below normal. Average lows for this time of year are in the mid 60s, and many of us are waking up to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Despite this cool start to the morning, we’ll stay under a mostly sunny sky for most of the morning and afternoon. This will help temperatures to jump back into the mid to upper 80, which is almost 5 degrees above normal.

Most of us will stay dry today, but a a weak trough sags into the area, it will interact with daytime heating and provide the chance for some pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms, mostly north of I-70. Any showers that do develop are expected to be short lived, and not severe.

The threat for storms will disappear tonight as temperatures cool and the sun sets. Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as lows fall to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will again climb to the mid to upper 80s with a little more humidity. The chance for a pop-up shower isn’t out of the question in the afternoon, but will be very isolated at best.

The better chance for showers and storms moves in Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

There will also be a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday, then again on Thursday as another front moves through.

By Friday, sunshine will return as temperatures only top off in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, hope to see you at COSI today for the Stuff The Backpack event!

-Liz