Watching for strong to severe storms to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST :

Tonight: Few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 71

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 92

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms develop. High 90

Wednesday: Showers and storms, humid. High 88

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 83

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Sunday!

Today in Columbus, we tied the record high of 94 degrees. After a warm and muggy day, we’re keeping an eye on the chance for more storms.

Severe thunderstorm watches will remain in effect for the northern half of the area until 10 p.m. The main threat that we will be watching for with storms will be strong, gusty wind.

Since most of the storms will make it to central Ohio after sunset, we will lose some of our daytime heating, which could be used as fuel to keep storms going.

As we head through the night, our chance for thunderstorms and rain will wrap up. But, I wouldn’t put the rain gear too far away just yet.

Monday will look very similar to today. We’ll see a warm and humid start to the morning with lows in the 70s. Then, high temperatures will creep up to the lower 90s, but feel more like the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. Much like we saw today, the chance for storms will increase through the afternoon hours.

This pattern will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a cold front slides through the area late on Wednesday.

This will give us a nice end to the workweek with decreasing clouds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy you night!

-Liz