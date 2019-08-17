Watching for storms this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST :

Saturday: Warm, humid, passing shower/storm, breaks of sun. High 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late shower. Low 69

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 90

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 91

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms develop. High 89

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, humid. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the weekend with high pressure to our southeast keeping things dry and mild.

This afternoon, we’ll be warm and muggy. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday and reach the mid 80s.

As a series of disturbances slide across the area this weekend, it will interact with our humid atmosphere and create the chance for some showers and storms.

Temperatures will be on the rise this weekend and into next week. We’ll reach a high around 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a cold front slides through on Wednesday, we’ll see a comfortable end to the upcoming workweek.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz