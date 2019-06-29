Watching for storms & hot weather this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny morning, then isolated late storms, high 90

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy, warm, low 70

Sunday: Mixed clouds, few late day storms, high 88

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, high 88

Tuesday: Isolated late day storms, high 90

Wednesday: Chance for showers & storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s another warm and muggy start to the morning with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s. This is enough that it’s already feeling a little sticky, and that heat index will be something to watch today.

Today will look very similar to yesterday. Not only will it be a steamy afternoon with a high climbing up near 90 degrees, but we will see the chance for showers and thunderstorms pop up this afternoon and evening.

The chance for showers and storms will wrap up tonight and some of the clouds will clear out as well. Temperatures will be on the warm side for this time of year and only fall down near 70 degrees.

Like today, Sunday won’t be a total washout. We’ll start off the day with sunshine, build in clouds through the day and watch for a chance for storms later in the evening. High temperatures will be warm and top off in the upper 80s.

Monday looks like the best day to dodge afternoon storms, but a few are still possible, so don’t let your guard down.

Most of the next week looks almost like a copy and paste with a day to day chance for showers and storms with a high reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz