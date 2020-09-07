Storms end Monday night, ushering in warm start to the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms north. High 86

Tonight: Chance of storms ending late, mostly cloudy. Low 66

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, very warm and humid. High 88

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High 89

Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms late. High 85

Friday: Chance for storms, much cooler. High 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening!

We’re continuing to watch for the chance for thunderstorms this evening ahead of a hot, steamy start to the workweek.

We’re continuing to keep an eye on a line of strong to severe storms moving toward the I-70 corridor.

Currently theses storms are strong enough to create damaging wind gust, large hail and even tornadoes.

These are linked to a front that has slowly been heading through Ohio. It will stall out over the area and then move back to the north tonight.

As we lose heat from the day, we will lose instability to keep storms going. As storms clear out this evening and overnight, we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky.

With the front retreating up to the north tomorrow, clouds will start to clear out during the day. But, we will be under a southerly flow which will increase heat and humidity. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but feel about 5 degrees warmer.

Another weak cold front will move through at the end of the workweek and bring in much cooler temperatures.

Stay tuned to the latest by downloading the NBC4 mobile weather app.

-Liz