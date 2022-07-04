QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Independence Day: Warm sunshine, high 91

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 72

Tuesday: Rain & storms, hot & humid, high 92

Wednesday: Muggy, scat’d storms, high 89

Thursday: Showers & storms, high 88

Friday: Few storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening & happy Independence Day!

We’ve made it through the holiday weekend with mostly dry, but warm conditions. But, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek.

As high pressure starts to move out this evening, clouds will start to build in alongside a light southerly breeze. This will keep warm and more humid conditions building in. Temperatures will stay on the warm side through the evening. We’ll be in the 80s during fireworks displays tonight, then slowly fall down to a low in the 70s.

Early Tuesday morning, we’ll have warm and muggy air in place. We’ll also watch for a round of showers and thunderstorms moving in by the morning drive.

We’ll see a break from showers during most of the afternoon. But, during that time heat and humidity will stream in and prime our atmosphere for another round of thunderstorms. These storms will develop this evening and into the overnight. Some of these could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and the chance for large hail.

Through the week, we’ll be in an active weather pattern with numerous disturbances bringing back the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for storms will continue into Saturday ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Liz