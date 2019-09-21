Watching for showers to start the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, hot, few pop-ups, high 87

Tonight: Mostly clear early, more clouds late, low 62

Sunday: Clouds increase, chance rain at night, high 88

Monday: Chance of showers with front, cooler, high 77

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild, high 76

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

This morning we’re keeping an eye on the chance for showers as well as some morning fog.

Yesterday’s showers are making for a soggy start to the morning. The wet ground paired with a light breeze is dropping visibly down to less than 1 mile in some spots.

We’re waking up to some isolated showers, and a few polka dots of color will stay on the radar through the morning. While it won’t be an all day washout, you’ll want to keep your NBC 4 mobile weather app on through the day for the chance for showers and isolated storms through the day.

Later we get in the evening, we will lose the heat from the day, and watch the clouds clear out. Temperatures will stay warm for this time of year and fall from the mid to upper 80s to lows in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Sunday will start off warm and muggy. We’ll see some sunshine early help temperatures to jump back up to the upper 80s. Sunday evening, we’ll see more clouds, a breezy wind and another chance for showers ahead of a cold front.

Rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday as that cold front moves through.

Monday, we’ll start kick off the first day of fall with not only some rain, but much more seasonal temperatures. Highs to start the week will only reach the mid 70s.

As high pressure builds back in the middle of the week, we’ll start to see a warming trend. Highs will be near normal and in the mid 70s again on Tuesday, then closer to 80 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz