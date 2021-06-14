Watching for showers to start the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly Clear. Low 60-65

Today: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated storm p.m. storm. High 84

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 59

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler, stray shower. High 77

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High 74 (52)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (53)

Friday: Showers, storms likely. High 83 (62)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Another chance for thunderstorms is on the way ahead of more sunshine to end the week.

We’re off to a dry, mild start to the week, but keep the rain gear handy today! A chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon alongside a cold front. Highs will top off in the 80s, and we’ll catch just a little break from the humidity compared to the weekend.

Tomorrow, we’re keeping an eye on a weak upper level disturbance which could bring a few brief afternoon showers. Outside of this, expect a partly cloudy sky and temperatures climbing to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

High pressure takes charge for the rest of the week, which means dry air and sunshine. Wednesday, temperatures will be seasonally cool and top off in the 70s.

After a cool start on Thursday around 50 degrees, sunshine will bring temperatures back up near 80. A warming trend will continue Friday as highs climb to the mid 80s.

High pressure will move out Friday night and Saturday. In its place a cold front will move in and trigger the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz