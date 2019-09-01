Watching for showers & storms to end the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, watch for showers and storms. High 83

Tonight: Showers and storms, then cloudy. Low 65

Labor Day: Mix clouds and sun, scattered pop-ups. High 82

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky. High 86

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, ending late. High 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re keeping an eye on the radar. There are some showers and storms south of I-70, while the rest of us are waking up to clouds and mild temperatures.

Through the day, we’ll watch for another disturbance to move into the area. This will help to trigger the chance for a few showers early, then a better chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon. High temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday, and top off around 80 degrees.

Overnight, the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms continues. Temperatures will stay mild and drop to the mid 60s.

Just like today, Labor Day won’t be a total washout, but a day to watch the clouds. We’ll start off the morning with leftover showers and storms, then start to clear out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer than today and reach the lower 80s, which is normal for this time of year.

Heading into the workweek, we’ll see sunshine return and our warming trend continue. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid 80s.

A weak front will move though Tuesday night into Wednesday. While a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, the bigger change this front will bring is a drop in temperatures.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz