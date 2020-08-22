Watching for showers and storms this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance afternoon pop-up storms, high 85

Tonight: Showers ending, low 66

Sunday: Mixed clouds, scat’d storms possible, high 86

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a dry, cloudy start to the day ahead of another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Early this morning, Central Ohio is wedged between an area of high pressure to the northwest and showers creeping in from the south.

As an area of low pressure keeps lifting out of the Tennessee Valley. As we head through the afternoon, moisture from this system will interact with daytime heating and bring and increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year and top off in the mid 80s.

Showers will wrap up as we lose heat from the day. Tonight we’ll be left with clouds and lows falling to the mid 60s.

Sunday, we’ll see another chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This time they will be linked to a trough moving through the Great Lakes.

High pressure takes charge again for the start of the workweek. This means sunshine and warmer temperatures. High Monday through Thursday will reach around 90 degrees.

By the end of the week, we’ll switch our focus back to showers and thunderstorms. These will be linked to remnants of tropical storm Laura.

Have a great day!

-Liz