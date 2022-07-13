QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny start, then p.m. pop-ups, high 85

Tonight: Showers ending, then partly cloudy, low 63

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Sunday: Chance for showers & t-storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

It’s been a dry, sunny start to the day ahead of a few pop-ups this afternoon.

As a secondary front drops through the area this afternoon, it will help to trigger the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. These will be widely scattered through the afternoon and evening, especially along and north of I-70.

As we head toward sunset, showers and thunderstorms will wrap up and clouds will start to clear as well. Tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky with a light northwesterly breeze as lows drop to the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will build in to the north Thursday and Friday. This will bring back sunshine and keep around a light northerly breeze. Both days will be slightly below normal for this time of year starting off around 60 degrees, then climbing to a high in the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and seasonal conditions will continue on Saturday as highs reach the mid 80s. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms moves in Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz