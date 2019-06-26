Watching for pop-up storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly clear morning, then partly cloudy sky and afternoon pop-up storms, high 87

Tonight: Showers and storms clear, becoming partly cloudy, low 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, some pop-up afternoon storms, high 89

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds, watch for pop-up showers and storms, high 90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for showers late, high 88

Happy Wednesday!

So far it’s been a dry and muggy start to the day.

High pressure is sliding farther down to our south and east, which is allowing more clouds to start sneaking in.

High temperatures today will continue to climb up to the mid to upper 80s, which is a little warmer than yesterday and nearly 5 degrees above normal.

This evening, as a front moves in to the north, we will start to see our muggy conditions paired with not only more clouds, but the chance for showers and some pop up thunderstorms. Most of these storms look like they will be happening during the evening drive home primairly along and north of I-70.

Overnight, the showers and storms will die off and some of the clouds will clear. Temerpatures will be a little warm for this time of year, but similar to what we woke up this morning, only falling to the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll start the pattern again with warm temperatures climbing to the upper 80s, clouds increasing through the day, and some pop-up thunderstorms.

Friday also looks like it will follow this pattern. High temepratures will climb to around 90 degrees with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day.

I wouldn’t move outdoor weekend plans indoors just yet, but our active weather pattern will continue thanks to a stalled front to our north. This will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday as highs climb to the upper 80s.

The front will move through on Sunday giving us an even better chance for showers and storms. We won’t see too much of a cooldown, but highs will be more seasonal and only reach a high in the mid 80s.

Looking toward next week, Monday will be dry with a high in the mid 80s. Then the chance for showers and storms returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep checking back for the latest on the timing for these showers and storms across the area.

Have a great day!

-Liz