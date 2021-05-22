Watching for more warm temps and the chance for showers to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, more clouds later, high 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 64

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms mainly northeast, high 86

Monday: Isolated afternoon pop-ups, high 85

Tuesday: Stray storm, best chances east, high 89

Wednesday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

The warm weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend ahead of the next chance for showers.

As high pressure slides to the south tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky with a light westerly breeze. Temperatures will only fall down to the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

On Sunday, our attention will shift to a front to the north. As this system starts to sink into Central Ohio, we will see more clouds and a few afternoon and evening showers. Despite clouds and showers, temperatures will stay well above normal for this time of year and climb to the mid to upper 80s.

The chance for a few afternoon pop-ups will continue for the beginning of the workweek, and so will these more summer-like temperatures in the upper 80s.

A more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday with a cold front. And like the name implies, it will be followed by much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz