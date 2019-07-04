Watching for more storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Independence Day: Chance for showers and storms later. High 87

Tonight: Showers and storms ending, then warm and muggy. Low 72

Friday: Scattered showers, storms. High 89

Saturday: Pop-up mainly afternoon storms, humid. High: 87

Sunday: Partly sunny, storms south. High 86

Monday: Sunny, less humid. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

The fog has cleared, but it slowed down our warming this morning. Through the afternoon, we’ll be watching for more clouds to move in ahead of our next chance for showers and storms.

Like yesterday, we will watch for heat and humidity to bring temperatures to the upper 80s with a heat index closer to the mid 90s. Also like yesterday, as things start to warm up we will start to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms pop up.

The chance for showers and storms will continue through the afternoon and early evening, so keep an eye on the clouds if you’ll be outside for any parades, picnics or be outside celebrating Independence Day.

Much like yesterday, as we get closer to sunset, showers will dry up and should stay dry for fireworks shows tonight.

Overnight, not only will we start to dry out, but temperatures will still be muggy as we only fall down to the 70s.

Tomorrow, we keep this pattern going with heat humidity and a chance for afternoon storms.

Sunday will keep a similar pattern with a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be more seasonal and top off in the mid 80s.

By the start of the workweek, high pressure takes over. This will not only dry things up, but bring back a sunny sky. Temperatures will start off a little more average for this time of year and in the mid to upper 80s.

Hope you have a fun and safe Fourth of July!

-Liz