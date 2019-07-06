Watching for more storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Storms likely, especially during the afternoon-evening, high 86

Tonight: Chance for showers and storms continues, low 70

Sunday: Showers south, mixed clouds, few pop-ups, high 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning happy Saturday!

It’s already a warm an muggy start to the day with a few showers on the radar.

Thanks to a cold front moving in, we will continue to see a chance for scattered showers and storms become more widespread through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday and top off in the mid to upper 80s, with a heat index in the 90s.

Overnight, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around temperatures cool down close to 70°.

Tomorrow, as the cold from pushes out, we will see a chance for a few showers to our south and maybe if you pop ups in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year and top off in the mid 80s.

High-pressure takes charge as we move into work week. This means the return of a mostly sunny sky. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures slowly climb from the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Then next chance for showers and storms moves in Wednesday night and Thursday as another cold front moves through.

Hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz