QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Some pop-up showers, patchy fog late, low 68

Today: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 80

Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, low 64

Wednesday: More sunshine, stray shower, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 84

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s another muggy start to the day ahead of more chances for showers.

With a front parked to the southeast corner of the state, we’ll keep around a familiar patter of a warm, muggy start to the day. We’re waking up to a much drier start to the day, but thanks to the combination of a wet ground, high humidity and a light breeze, there will be patchy areas of dense fog this morning.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky. These clouds will be paired with an increasing chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday and reach a high around 80 degrees, which is on track with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll clear out some of the clouds as lows fall to the mid 60s.

As the front continues to slide east Wednesday, we’ll watch for a few showers, mostly in the afternoon. Highs will again climb to around 80 degrees alongside a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

High pressure moves in on for the end of the week. This will lower humidity and clear out clouds. As a result, early morning lows both Thursday and Friday will drop to the lower 60s, and be followed by a high in the low to mid 80s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

But, this dry pattern won’t last for long. Another system will move in by the weekend and bring back the chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz