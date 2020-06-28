Watching for more showers & thunderstorms to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Chance of storms, high 86

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy, low 67

Monday: Isolated pop-up storm, high 87

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, quite warm, high 89

Wednesday: A few clouds, high 89

Thursday: Steamy day, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re keeping an eye on the chance for more thunderstorms as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek. Then hot, humid weather.

As a weak cold front continues to slowly sag south across the area, it will continue to trigger showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will remain to the south, but as heat from the day stirs up more instability, our chance for storms will increase.

It’s already another warm start to the day with lows around 70 degrees. Highs today will be a little warmer than yesterday and climb to the mid 80s.

The chance for showers and pop-up thunderstorms will decrease after sunset. As some clouds clear out as well, lows will fall to the mid 60s.

As this front stalls down to the south, we’ll keep an eye on the chance for thunderstorms for the first half of the week. Both Monday & Tuesday will be warm with some sunshine early on. As high temperatures climb to the upper 80s, we’ll see increasing chance for afternoon pop-ups.

By the middle of the week, high pressure will slide in and dry up our chance for showers, but help to bring in even hotter temperatures. Highs for Wednesday, Thursday & Friday will top off around 90 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Heading into the holiday weekend, it looks like our hot & steamy conditions will continue. We’re also keeping an eye on the chance for some thunderstorms to make a return.

Stay tuned to NBC4 & the NBC4 mobile weather app for the latest on the heat & chance for storms.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz