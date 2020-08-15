Watching for more showers and storms this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 84

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending, then partly cloudy. Low 65

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 84

Monday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the weekend watching for more rain, thunderstorms and the chance for flooding. Flash flood watches continue for parts of southern and central Ohio until 11 a.m. Remember that it is never safe to cross a flooded roadway. Instead, remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Our weekend won’t be a total washout, but between clouds and a steamy dew point temperature in the mid 60s, we’ll see see an increasing chance for more showers and thunderstorms as we heat up in the afternoon and an area of low pressure to our south continues to slide east. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday, and pretty seasonal only topping off in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, we’ll become partly cloud as lows fall to the mid 60s. But, we’re not done with the chance for rain and storms yet.

As a cold front slides in from the northwestern corner of the state, through central Ohio by Sunday afternoon, we’ll keep around the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay pretty seasonal, starting out in the mid 60s and then climbing to the mid 80s.

Behind this front is cooler and drier air for the start of the workweek. High pressure will also start to take charge, which means plenty of clear sky and sunny afternoons.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all look very similar with a mostly sunny sky helping temperatures to climb back up to seasonal highs in the mid 80s, followed by a mostly clear sky and lows falling to the mid 60s.

We’ll wrap up the workweek with more sunshine and highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz